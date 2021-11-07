9 hours ago

Accra Great Olympics made light work of newly promoted boys Accra Lions in the match day two game on Sunday evening at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The wonder club defeated the new side 3-1 with a dominant display to record their first win of the season after drawing their opening game against RTU.

The game began in a frantic mode with both sides making their intentions very clear from the onset.

Maxwell Abbey Quaye was the hero for the wonder club as he grabbed a hat trick the first of any player in the two weeks old league.

His first goal came in the 21st minute as Olympics went into the break with a slender 1-0 lead but that quickly changed as in the 56th minute as Richmond Ankrah pulled parity for the new boys to make it 1-1.

Within eight minutes Maxwell Abbey Quaye had completed his hat trick as he scored his second in the 64th minute to make it 2-1 before scoring a penalty in the 68th minute to make it 3-1.

It was the first win for Olympics while Accra Lions still search for a first win after drawing 1-1 with Elmina Sharks in their opening game.