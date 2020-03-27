2 hours ago

Coach of Techiman Eleven Wonders, Ignatius Osei-Fosu has called for the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League season to be abrogated amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ghana Premier League was suspended by the government of Ghana after a temporary ban was placed on all public gathering by the President of the Republic on 15th March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the suspension of the league, Ghana has recorded 136 cases so far with four persons dead .

Speaking in an interview with Goal.com, the former Liberty Professionals coach has called for the current league season to be aborted so that we can start afresh and synchronize the league with other nations.

“I’m a fan of a proper calendar. If we’re going to have a prolonged suspension, it may be better to abrogate the current season and start afresh to synchronise with all the other leagues in the world to allow proper transitions and transfers,” Osei-Fosu said.

“We should not rush the league back because human lives are much more important than our work which is entertainment. Calling off the league will also be a blessing in disguise for me to get a grip on my team. Even if the league is to resume in two weeks time, it’s unlikely we can play games immediately because it will take us another two weeks to prepare to play games.

“At where we are now, it will be very difficult to just regroup and head straight into games. We may even go another month before the suspension is lifted and the more the players stay in the house, the more training we will need to get the players’ physical level back up for matches because you don’t want to risk players for injury. They have their careers on the line. We may be getting to a point where we will need another pre-season. Or else we will have a form of pre-season, play about 17 games and go for another pre-season for the next full season.

“I think what the GFA should do now is to come up with a clear guideline in anticipation of what could happen in each case’s scenario, so clubs will be clear on how to deal with the situation in advance. But for me, I’m for the abrogation of the league if the suspension extends beyond one month.”

Techiman Eleven Wonders before the suspension of the league lie 12th on the Ghana Premier League table after 15 matches four points adrift the relegation places.