6 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama has admonished Christian politicians to adopt Christlike features into their political life.

The former President said the trappings of political office can make one feel immortal, hence, the need for Christian politicians to embed the features of Jesus Christ into their political life to help them navigate their stay in office.

The NDC presidential candidate hopeful made the comments when he joined the Holy Hill Assemblies of God Church at Circle on Easter Sunday to worship.

“God has blessed me, he has guided my steps, any possible office, the politics of this office I have occupied, I have been a deputy minister, I have been a minister, I have been a member of parliament for three terms, I have been a vice president and ultimately I have been the president of the Republic of Ghana.

“Wherever you go, you get soldiers lined, welcome parades, you inspect guards of honour, the band is playing and often what it does is, it gives you a sense of immortality, if you are used to the trappings of office, you will think that you will never step out of the office and so what I say to Christian politicians is we take christlike features into the work we do as politicians.”

Source: citifmonline