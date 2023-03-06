22 minutes ago

Former Black Stars defender John Mensah has called for support for new Ghana coach Chris Hughton.

He says that the former Newcastle, Brighton boss is keen to achieve success with the Black Stars and must therefore be given the necessary support to succeed.

The Irishman with a Ghanaian father was appointed as the new Black Stars coach last month replacing Otto Addo who left the role after Ghana's exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.

Speaking in an interview with Akoma FM, Joh Mensah urged the entire nation to support the new coach.

"It is time as Ghanaians to support Black Stars wholeheartedly and put everything aside ahead of the qualifiers."

"Chris is in to do an excellent job and wants success for the Black Stars so we should support him so that he won't feel bad. Our support as a nation will boost him to make rightful decisions and make the nation proud once again."

"There's no time again than to throw our full support for Hughton to build a formidable team that can compete."

John Mensah played for Ghana for more than a decade and was capped 82 times for Ghana scoring 3 goals and playing at several AFCON and World Cup tournaments.