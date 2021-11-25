5 minutes ago

Former Hearts of Oak Managing Director(MD), Neil Armstrong-Mortagbe has leapt to the defense of belegured Hearts coach Samuel Boadu after a winless streak in four Ghana Premier League matches this season.

The former Medeama gaffer took over the reigns of the Hearts coaching job midway through last season and guided them to break their trophy hoodoo as they won the Ghana Premier League title for the first time in 12 years and also won the MTN FA Cup.

Hearts of Oak are yet to win a match this season in the Ghana Premier League after four matches with three draws and a defeat against AshGold on Sunday.

Goals from Yaw Anor and Abdul Salam gave the miners all three points last Sunday in a game which Hearts of Oak could have won had they taken their chances in the first half.

There is pressure mounting on the young gaffer from a cross section of the fans although he still has a lot of credit in the bank for last year's titles.

“Let us not forget where coach Samuel Boadu took the team from and won us the double last season and the unity of purpose the club supporters exhibited for the club." he told Fox FM.

"As an active worker in the support base of the club since 1996, one thing I have noticed is that anytime the supporters come together in spite of our differences the club strives.

"We had challenges last season but in spite of these challenges we came together, played our part and helped the club win a record double again....can we not find the same spirit again?

"We have played only four matches with thirty more matches to go, are those points not worth fighting for?"

He has called on the supporters of the club to back coach Samuel Boadu for the double won last season and adds that the league is a marathon and not a sprint.

"We still have an opportunity to put our weight behind the club. I think the supporters were expecting so much this season because of what happened last season and it is perfectly understandable but I want to remind them that we had won nothing major for ten years."

"Let’s be thankful to coach Boadu, management and the board for the double last season. Let us have the spirit of gratitude in mind and not break the team with unnecessary criticisms.

The league is a marathon and not a sprint, it is like running a forty-two kilometer race, it takes time and endurance. we do not know what will happen in the next five matches but let’s support the club.” he added.