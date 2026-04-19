1 hour ago

Former Ghana FA communications director Ibrahim Sannie Daara has urged fans and stakeholders to remain cautious following the appointment of Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the Black Stars, warning against unrealistic expectations ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 73-year-old Portuguese coach was confirmed on 13 April as Ghana’s new manager, replacing Otto Addo after a series of underwhelming results in the build-up to the tournament, which will be hosted across North America.

While acknowledging Queiroz’s extensive experience at the highest level of international football, Sannie Daara said Ghana’s current squad limitations mean expectations must be carefully managed.

“We should not overplay our hands in expecting that Carlos Queiroz can instantly take us to the quarter-finals or semi-finals,” he told local media.

He pointed to ongoing challenges within the team, including injuries to key players and a lack of depth in certain positions, as reasons for adopting a more realistic outlook.

“We have to minimise our expectations and be honest about where our squad is, the injuries we have and the calibre of players available at the moment, so we don’t raise hopes unnecessarily,” he added.

Queiroz has been given a short-term mandate, with his immediate focus on preparing the Black Stars for what is expected to be a demanding group-stage campaign.

Ghana have been drawn in a tough group alongside Panama, Croatia and England, presenting a significant test as they seek to progress beyond the opening round.

Sannie Daara stressed that while supporters should continue to back the team, there must also be an honest assessment of its current standing.

“Let’s be measured in our expectations. Of course, we should push the team to perform above itself, but we must also admit that our squad is not there yet,” he said.