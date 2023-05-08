47 minutes ago

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Constituency First Vice Chairman for Atwima Nwabiagya South in the Ashanti Region, Mr. John Kwame Duodu (SIR JOHN) has warned against tribal and religious politics that has characterized the campaigns of some flagbearer.

In a statement released and signed by Sir John, he urged politicians to avoid tribal and religious politics if they want to develop the country.

"Ahead of the upcoming presidential primaries, members of our party must not be segregated and organized around tribes, religion, or even worse, wealth and political connections. It will not help in any way to foster unity and sense of belongingness within the party", the statement said

Read the full statement below:

Whilst the Presidential primaries of our great party; the New Patriotic Party heats up, I am particularly concerned about the tribal and religious factionalism that have characterized the campaigns of some our respected flagbearer aspirants. This phenomenon, I do believe, is of grave concern to many other well-meaning Patriots.

This divisive canker if no curtailed at this early stages of this important internal politics, will mar the unity the Elephant Party has enjoyed over the years and therefore it is important we all come together and name and shame those who are engaged in such regressive acts, considering the fact that Ghana is 30 years in our fourth republican democratic dispensation and the NPP has contributed immensely towards this political stability.

Whereas religious and tribal sectionalism cannot be completely divorced from Ghana’s body politics, members of the Elephant Family ought to know the consequences such tendencies have on our agenda of bringing everybody on board to in order to break the eight. We should always be mindful of how the various camps of presidential aspirants will be able to come together and fight for a common purpose after the primaries.

Whether one is a Muslim, Christian, Akan or Non-Akan or whatever, they are all unnecessary. We are looking for someone who can help us break the eight; a flagbearer who has the right competencies to manage the affairs of the country as well and make real the hopes and aspirations of the people.

Tribal and Religious Politics in the NPP Ahead of Parliamentary Primaries

Ahead of the upcoming presidential primaries, members of our party must not be segregated and organized around tribes, religion, or even worse, wealth and political connections. It will not help in any way to foster unity and sense of belongingness within the party.

I plead with the top hierarchy of our party that after 30 years of practicing internal democracy, which we pride ourselves in because when you travel outside Ghana and identify yourself as a Ghanaian, you are admired, we should not allow such things to divide us.

Our Party is a national party; the party belongs to everybody, and so maybe we have to rethink about this much purported Dankwa-Busia-Dombo tradition. We have to look at it again and if possible, expunge it out of the NPP ideology because it is so worrying. It has the long term potential of alienating many NPP members and supporters who may not be able to align themselves with any of these key figures. The party is for everybody; every Ghanaian citizen is a Ghanaian.

Everyone has the right to be a flag-bearer irrespective of their ethnicity or religion, and communicators must ensure that they preach peace whenever they get the opportunity to speak to our members both home and abroad.

We Must Tell The People Out Achievements

Anybody with a good sense of judgment will be able to rightly judge whether a leader has done well in his four-year term or not. And I am not referring to the presidential race alone.

Those who put themselves up as members of parliament also need to be more accountable to the delegates, party supporters, and constituents who entrusted placed them up there. I dare say at this point that people at the grassroots see governance through the lenses of their members of parliament.

In a bid to account to the people of what one has been able to do or achieve in the four-year mandate given, members of Parliament should organize fora, durbars, and rallies to interact with the constituents periodically.

The Need To Eliminate Tribal and Religious Politics in Ghana

I want to urge politicians in all parties in Ghana to avoid tribal and religious politics if they truly want to develop the country.

And if I am to advise, I will say that as a politicians, we should avoid saying things like "I am a Christian, so vote for me or I am a Ewe, so vote for me".

I think that what should be embedded in our political campaign messages should be unity, oneness, love, fellow-feeling and the likes.

Every political party that wants to develop this country must do things to unify the people devoid of tribal or religious undertones.

Let us avoid tribal and religious politics; it will not help us; we are one unit. This country is one, and every political party that wants to develop this country must do things to unify the citizens.

The laws of Ghana give every Ghanaian citizen the right to form or join any political party without any ethnic or religious considerations and should always be seen as such.

Therefore, in the run-up to the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary elections, I hope that leaders of all political parties will avoid tribal and religious politics and speak to the real issues so that the people can make informed decisions.

By:

JOHN KWAME DUODU (SIR JOHN)

NPP Constituency First Vice Chairman

Atwima Nwabiagya South, Ashanti Region.

Ashanti Regional TESCON Patron

Contact: 0200597274

Email Address:[email protected]

Website: www.sirjohngh.org

Source: MyGhanaMedia.com