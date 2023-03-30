2 hours ago

Former Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak says entrenched positions taken by Members of Parliament on issues are affecting the country’s development.

Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak says MPs must consider the interest of the nation before taking decision.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak said recent developments in the House have not been the best.

“We are taking so many extreme entrenched positions. Both those in government and those in opposition. And this is not helpful at all.”

“The earlier both sides begin to realize the positions we take have an impact on the country or otherwise, the better for us. Let us be careful not to sink the country.”

Source: citifmonline