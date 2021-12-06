3 hours ago

Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, has implored employers to strictly enforce the Coronavirus safety protocols this festive season in December.

Speaking in an interview on Peace FM's morning show ''Kokrokoo'', Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye cautioned the general public against a rise in the Coronavirus cases, most especially now that some countries have recorded a new variant called Omicron.

Nigeria and some Southern African countries have recorded a number of Omicron cases compelling foreign countries like the United States and United Kingdom to impose travel ban on them.

The GHS Director-General dreaded that Coronavirus situation in Ghana might become riskier if something is left to chance.

He is therefore urging employers to reintroduce the shift system to curtail the disease.

"We shouldn't wait for the virus to spread before we begin the workplace protocols. We have to start now to reduce indoor gatherings. This Christmas, hold indoor parties and so forth in an open space, wear your mask" as well as observing all other protocols, he said.

He further advised that the government and citizenry to value their lives and that of others by abiding by the protocols to prevent the transmission and spread of the virus.

"Initially, you won't find it but from January going, that's when you starting seeing it in the community. If it enters the community and start projecting across the country, then it becomes very, very risky," he added.