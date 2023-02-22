2 hours ago

Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip and Member of Parliament for the Nsawam Adoagyiri Constituency, has stated that Ghana must take control of its own destiny in order to develop, as the assistance that African nations receive from the International Monetary Fund for their economic recovery is woefully insufficient.

According to the MP who is also a Member of the Pan African Parliament, such funds are not significant enough as compared to the support European countries receive from them.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, he argued that "if you look at the economic trajectory that Greece as a country went through in their economic recovery and the support that the IMF and the Bretton Woods Institutions gave them is significantly different from how Africa is being treated, so we have to take our destiny in our own hands."

He explained that "Recently we are talking about energy transition, experts have said that close to 70% of the raw materials needed in the production of the variables for an energy transition that's solar and all the solar batteries, 60% of the raw materials are deposited in Africa then we need to leverage on that".

The MP continued by saying that while all of the mineral deposits are in African nations, there is no value addition and instead, the materials are sent through drone to other nations, leaving African nations in poverty.

"Look at what is happening in Congo, Congo is good as the richest country in the world and yet that is why we have more conflict, how come all the African countries that are very rich in raw materials have more conflicts in these areas than the others".

Frank Annor-Dompreh further called on both sides of the political divides in Parliament to come together to reinvent the wheel in pursuance of the existing temperate thus 'Agenda 2063' to turn the fortunes of the country.

Additionally, he said with unity of purpose and without departing significantly from the 'Agenda 2063', Ghana will be able to make meaning and the country will be a better place for all.