The Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has rallied her colleague Members of Parliament to endeavour to craft legislation that protects the fundamental human rights of all Ghanaians.

According to her, it is crucial for any bill passed to align with the provisions of the Ghanaian Constitution, which aims to protect the rights and freedoms of citizens.

Contributing to the report of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee on the anti-LGBTQ bill, Ursula, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, highlighted the importance of crafting legislation that does not conflict with the constitution or existing laws.

She commended the committee for their amendments to the bill, which aimed to enhance clarity and respect the sentiments of the majority of Ghanaians.

“It is incumbent on us as Members of Parliament to craft a piece of legislation that protects the fundamental human rights of all Ghanaians regardless of whatever beliefs they may have.”

“It is incumbent on us as Members of Parliament to craft a piece of legislation that is not in conflict with our constitution or existing legislation,” she said.

“If the sponsors of the bill will bear us out, we took an active interest in the work at the committee stage because of our interest in crafting a piece of legislation which respects the constitution and the laws of Ghana.”

“I’m glad that ultimately, the document that has been presented largely states the position of the majority of Ghanaians on this matter and captures the feelings of our citizens as of now,” she said.

With the bill having undergone its second reading, it will proceed to the consideration stage before the third reading, signalling its potential passage into law.