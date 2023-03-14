44 minutes ago

The National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Salam Mustapha, has charged the party youth to replicate the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) win in the Nigerian elections here in Ghana.

The youth leader who is on a nationwide tour to touch base with the structures has been speaking to constituency youth organizers and youth bases and groups.

He has said that the NPP can do what the APC has done in Nigeria, winning a third term in office and guaranteeing continuity in office.

He added that the APC won because they had a very strong structure on the ground, which made them win.

Salam Mustapha further opined that the NPP has the structure, too, to exact another resounding victory for the party.

‘We have to show character, mental toughness, and work hard to win. The party is looking up to us, the youth and I know we can do it. I know that we’re in difficult times. However, the government is working to get us out of the woods. The NPP will make history in this country, and our names will be remembered for our gallantry.

He encouraged the party youth to remain resolute, bold, and fearless in the discharge of their activities.

Source: citifmonline