3 hours ago

A Managing Partner at Mahogany Consult, a leading Public Relations, Events and Change Management consultancy in Ghana, Baaba Cofie, has re-iterated the need for businesses to truly embrace equity in leadership and appreciate the growing shift in mindset about leadership roles and responsibilities.

At the back of a PRovoke media podcast discussion, Mrs. Cofie stated that it is exciting to witness an era where leadership roles and responsibilities are no longer perceived as solely a man’s job or affair but the world is, more than ever, embracing diversity in this responsibility.

“The dynamics of leadership have changed significantly from what we knew decades ago and we need to continue this advocacy”. She encouraged female leaders spearheading organisations in this regard, saying, “we must consciously incorporate empowering initiatives in our interaction with our teams to build them up to take on leadership roles in their own space. This also means, being open about recognizing their unique contributions to the team through their own diverse backgrounds and experiences. This is the roadmap to creating a more equitable leadership culture” Mrs. Cofie shared.

Citing examples of how she and her co-Managing partner, Esi Asante-Antwi run their business, Mrs. Cofie stated that creating a healthy mentoring environment proves to be effective in providing team members, especially young women, with equal opportunities to excel.

“As an organisation, we believe in creating a safe space for our entire team to express their ideas and opinions without fear of reprisal, as well as providing access to resources, educational opportunities, and mentorship. This is because we believe they deserve it, they work hard for it, they are intelligent and they get the job done. They are the right people to take up leadership roles,” she said.

She also stated that in an era where young women are continuously looking for purpose and a place to belong, it is crucial for leaders in the business space and industry to “embrace them and be open to having conversations with them on how to navigate their path in career development as well as leadership and how to collaborate to create ground-breaking opportunities where other young individuals could also benefit.”

The Podcast was organised by Provoke Media, on the theme ‘Setting the Course for Women-led Entrepreneurship in PR’. Paul Holmes; Founder & Chair, PRovoke Media, Interviewed the panel. Other panel members were Clare Parsons; Co-Founder & NED Lansons, UK and Amy Binder; Founder & CEO, RF│Binder, USA – all members of the Public Relations Organisation International (PROI).

Source: citifmonline