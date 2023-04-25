10 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is urging countries along the coast to adopt some strategies to fight piracy.

President Akufo-Addo says the increasing spate of piracy and oil theft must be addressed.

Opening the Extra Ordinary Conference of Heads of States of the Gulf of Guinea Commission at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo who is Chairman of the Commission charged African leaders to ensure that peace and security are strengthened in the fight against maritime-related crimes in the region.

The President said, “Excellencies I have taken up the opportunity to discuss two important issues to our region. First is the issue of finding means of making the region safe and secure. It is important that we have some serious discussion on these items in order to come up with strategies geared towards strengthening peace and security in winning the fight against maritime-related crimes in the region, such as piracy, illegal unreported and, unregulated fishing, arms trafficking, pollution of the environment, smuggling, fuel and crude oil theft.”

Piracy and robbery at sea have been a great threat to Ghana and other countries in the Gulf of Guinea.

Source: citifmonline