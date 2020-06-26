50 minutes ago

A defeated aspirants in the just-ended parliamentary primaries in the Adentan Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, Zak Rahman has called on his supporters to rally behind the party’s candidate ahead of the 2020 polls.

Mr Rahman want the party to go into the December contest with a united front, urging all to "work more" for victory.

“We cannot afford to lose the elections and because we have an agenda to develop the country which is already taking shape," he said

"Ghanaians will be disappointed in us. I would, therefore, urge all of you to work more and redouble your efforts to make the second term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a reality."

Zak Rahman was among five persons who contested for the Adentan slot in the primaries including the incumbent Yaw Buabeng Asamoa, Emmanuel Kwesi Mantey, Freda Agyeman Sarpong, Zak Rahman and Alfred Ababio Kumi.

At the close of polls, the incumbent retained the slot.