3 hours ago

Former Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Ade Coker has justified Razak Avoliya’s arrest following an investigation into his viral video in which he incited political violence ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The Suame Constituency NDC Youth Organizer is now in police custody after his video went viral saying the NDC will “kill to win power” in the 2024 election.

He appeared before the Court on Thursday, February 9, 2023, but was denied bail.

Discussing the issue on NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', Mr Ade Coker said Razak Avoliya’s utterances were “nothing new”.

He explained that Ghana has nutured a toxic political trend by “senior politicians”.

“This is the culture; this is what we have been doing all over the years. It is condemnable but ‘who cause am’?” he questioned.

He further said, “you can’t use the small boy as an example. Those who started this trend are walking freely. He should just be warned and asked to go and sin no more.”