1 hour ago

Martin Amidu has dared Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to take legal action against him if he believes his (Amidu) recent article defames him (Bagbin).

This challenge comes amid a heated controversy sparked by Amidu's allegations of corruption and misuse of public funds by the Speaker.

Amidu, a former Special Prosecutor, issued this challenge following a statement from the Speaker's Communications Unit demanding an apology for his publication dated May 26, 2024.

Instead of retracting his statements, Amidu has doubled down, insisting on the truthfulness of his claims and inviting Bagbin to defend his integrity in court.

"Mr. Bagbin, if you think my article defames you in any way, defend your integrity and honour by issuing a writ of summons and a statement of claim against me in a court of law," Amidu stated.

He expressed his readiness to use the courtroom as a platform to expose what he describes as Bagbin's misuse of public funds for medical treatments abroad, that could be managed locally.

"An action in defamation with you as the plaintiff will provide me the opportunity to subpoena your passport, other records, and cross-examine you for Ghanaians to know that the resources you are needlessly dissipating from the public purse for your numerous trips to Dubai for your oncological and other cognitive challenges that are treatable or manageable in Ghana," Amidu argued.

Amidu criticized Bagbin's expenditure on foreign medical trips, highlighting the disparity between the Speaker's access to healthcare and the struggles of ordinary Ghanaians.

"The several millions of local, and foreign currency dissipated on you alone to and in Dubai from the public purse would have purchased hundreds of dialysis machines for treating thousands of ordinary and needy Ghanaians," he pointed out.

He also addressed Alban Bagbin directly, asserting that he would not be intimidated by political maneuvers.

"I wish to assure you that your friend Asiedu Nketiah whom you recruited onto the Parliamentary Service Board, John Mahama, Kissi Agyebeng, and Joy FM cannot use you and your position as the Speaker of Parliament to intimidate and frighten me from defending the 1992 Constitution," Amidu declared.