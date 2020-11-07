1 hour ago

Ghanaians have been urged to patronise locally produced rice to boost the local market.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive Officer gave the advice when she addressed the Municipal celebration of the 36th National Farmers Day held at Atronie in the Municipality.

She said local rice had rich nutritional content and high patronage and consumption would create domestic markets and motivate farmers to produce more to enhance food security.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene indicated that despite the COVID-19 Pandemic, farmers in the Municipality produced enough rice and foodstuff to meet local demand.

The celebration was held on the theme: "Ensuring Agribusiness Development in COVID-19: Challenges and Opportunities".

Mad. Owusu-Banahene noted the COVID-19 pandemic had changed had affected every aspect of social life slowing down business activities in the Municipality and advised farmers to take advantage of the Planting for Food and Jobs programme, register and expand their farming activities.

She congratulated farmers, particularly the award winners for their hard work, and appealed to them to ensure proper application of agro-chemicals to guard against food poisoning.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government had made agriculture attractive and advised the unemployed youth in the Municipality to engage in farming as a commercial entity to improve on their socio-economic livelihoods.

He also called on the farmers to vote for President Akufo-Addo and Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the incumbent Sunyani East Member of Parliament in the December 7 general election.

Mr John Ofosu Denkyera, the Municipal Director of Agriculture noted rice production in the area had increased tremendously saying, very soon the government would provide storage facilities for the produce.

He told the awardees to preserve their certificates because that could aid them to access loans from financial institutions.

Mr Kwaku Takyi, 52 years, won the Municipal best farmer and received a certificate, tricycle, spraying machine, cutlasses, wellington boots, and some agro-chemicals.

Mr Samuel Boateng, 29, was the first runner up and he had a certificate, double-decker refrigerator, spraying machine, cutlasses, and wellington boots.

Other 21 deserving farmers were also honoured and received prizes ranging from radio sets, cutlasses, wellington boots, spraying machines, wax prints, bicycle and other farm inputs.