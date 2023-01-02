1 hour ago

A former Minister of State, Joyce Aryee wants Ghanaians to pay their taxes in order for government to expedite development in the country.

She believes the borrowing of funds for developing the nation is not the best.

“Personally, what I think government must champion is for us to tell the people that it is important to pay our taxes so that they will be used for our development. Nobody likes taxes, but they are necessary because development will not come about from borrowing but from raising the money from among ourselves.”

Speaking to Citi News, Madam Aryee said parliamentarians and officials in public office must support government’s effort in ensuring that the public pay tax.

“I am trusting that, the parliamentarians will know that Ghana first before any party. Whichever side they belong to, it’s Ghana first. We voted for them to serve us not in their interest. I pray that they will remember us those who voted and serve in our interest”, she added.

Source: citifmonline