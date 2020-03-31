3 hours ago

Afro-Dancehall artiste, Article Wan, has urged his fans and Ghanaians, in general, to seek the face of God as the country battles the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz recently, Article Wan artiste entreated everyone to pray always while strictly adhering to the precautions being circulated by the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service to fight COVID-19 in Ghana.

"These are not normal times and every one of us should take responsibility to pray and also practice the preventive measures. God is our helper but we also have to do our best. The government is doing this for us and everybody should stay safe because coronavirus is real.

“If you don’t have anything doing out there just stay at home and be safe because if you are exposed to the virus, everybody within your circle will also be affected. Let’s pay heed to government’s instructions, if we fight the disease as soon as possible, I believe everything will go back to normal,” he said.

Article Wan also cautioned the public about their handling of cash for transactions saying it was one of the common mediums through which the virus could be transferred.

“With the safety precautions, let’s not forget money is the swiftest transmitter of this virus. People are not thinking about it as they have focused more on social distancing, no handshakes, and hugging.

“Money is part of our everyday lives and we can’t do away with it. Always remember after receiving money from a person, you either wash your hands with soap under running water or use your sanitizer,” he stated.

Asked if he was affected by the ban on public gatherings which led to the cancellation of many events, Article Wan said, “I have been affected because I had a couple of shows but let’s focus on what matters most. Life is more important than anything in this world.”