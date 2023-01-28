7 hours ago

Former Greater Accra regional Chairman of National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ade Coker is calling for peace within his party.

His plea follows agitations after a ‘shocking’ reshuffle of minority leaders in parliament by the NDC national executives.

MPs for Tamale South and Asawase Haruna Iddrisu and Muntaka Mubarak have been stripped of their positions as minority leader and minority chief whip respectively.

Their supporters have expressed unhappiness and are protesting against the removal of the duo as leaders of the party in parliament.

Speaking on the issues on NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie, Mr Coker said the changes are in the best interest of the party.

He urged that; the party must now focus on winning the next presidential election rather than the agitations.

“Let’s accept the decision from party leadership and move on,” he advised.