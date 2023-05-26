2 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Spotless Aviation and Professional Institute in Kumasi, Mary Nyamekye Asamoah, has urged all Africans, and for that matter Ghanaians, to make it a habit to promote the various tourist destinations on the African continent.

Speaking to the media after the M/A Bediako Adventist Preparatory School tour at the Spotless Aviation and Professional Institute in Kumasi Cultural Centre, the CEO bemoaned the low publicity and patronage of tourist destinations in Ghana despite their adverse benefits.

According to her, "In our part of the world, a lot of people don’t like tourism, nor do they know its benefits."

However, "it is so refreshing to tour a lot of places to learn something as well as feel a new environment."

The young CEO said it’s about time Ghanaians or Africans started promoting tourist places on the continent in order to attract foreign visitations as well as gain huge revenue for the management of the country's economy.

"We need to promote tourism in Ghana and Africa at large for people to patronize it."

"Let’s promote our tourist destinations well. We as citizens, once in a while, let’s visit our tourist destinations," Mary Nyamekye encouraged.

She said the people in the country must sell the good things in Ghana or Africa instead of selling the darkest side of them to foreign nations or continents.

"Mostly we don’t say better things about our nation; we don’t encourage foreigners to visit Ghana. So in the upcoming Panafest in July, we must sell Ghana to the world for people to visit the country and Africa at large to witness the good things on the continent. She ended.

Source: Joseph Marfo