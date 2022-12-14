3 hours ago

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has entreated African leaders to stop being beggars to the Western World.

According to the President, Africa will not be asking for respect from the Western World if it stops begging for money for infrastructural developments.

He believes Africa is not accorded the needed respect due to its penchant for begging for funds from the West.

Speaking during the opening of the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC, President Akufo-Addo suggested, “if we stop being beggars and spend African money inside the continent, Africa will not need to ask for respect from anyone, we will get the respect we deserve. If we make it prosperous as it should be, respect will follow”.

He called on African leaders to unite to build the African continent together, adding that neither Ghana, Kenya nor Nigeria is seen as a continent on its own by the West.

“Africans are more resilient outside the continent than inside. We must bear in mind that to the outside world, [there’s] nothing like Nigeria, Ghana or Kenya, we are simply Africans. Our destiny as people depends on each other.

Source: citifmonline