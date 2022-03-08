5 hours ago

The Atta-Mills Institute, a civic education and public policy advocacy think tank, has appealed to Ghanaians to uphold justice in the society as freedom and justice are the foundation of the country.

It said the words of the national anthem and pledge held the “keys to unlocking the doors of the vast reserves of the nation’s mental drive in attaining higher heights of growth and development.

Independence

In a statement signed by its Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Samuel Koku Anyidoho, to commemorate Ghana’s 65th independence anniversary, the institute urged Ghanaians not to downplay the value of the national anthem and pledge.

“At 65, let us commit ourselves to ensuring that we ‘cherish fearless honesty’, in order for ‘God to bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong.

Most assuredly, there is more that unites us than divides us. May the Lord Almighty continue to bless our Homeland Ghana and make us greater and stronger.

Ghana shall not die; Ghana shall live to declare the glory of God!” the statement said and pledged the commitment of the institute to continue to re-tool the psyche of the nation in the direction of holding on unflinchingly to the words of the national anthem and pledge.

It also urged Ghanaians to continue to be faithful and loyal to the country.

Hockey

The institute used the occasion to congratulate the national male and female hockey teams on qualifying for the 23rd edition of the Commonwealth Games to be held in Birmingham, United Kingdom, from July 28 to August 8, 2022.

It noted that the astute and ardent hockey player that he was, President John Evans Atta Mills changed the face of Ghana hockey by supporting the construction of the first ever water-based Astroturf hockey pitch in Ghana in 1999 and a world-class National Hockey Stadium in 2009.

“The improved facilities and greater attention to the game of hockey has brought the nation many successes and we are grateful to the Ghana Hockey Association for keeping the flame alight.

“Certainly, not all is gloom for Ghana: there are many feats worth celebrating,” the institute said.