5 hours ago

The Upper East Regional Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Lambon, has charged all members of the party’s Tertiary Institutions Network (TEIN) to work assiduously to ensure the NDC wins power in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

According to him, the future and destiny of Ghanaian youth will remain bleak should the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) retain power in 2024 thus the need for doubled efforts to ensure victory for the NDC in 2024 to help save Ghanaians from the current economic hardship.

Addressing TEIN members of the C.K Tedem University of Technology and Applied Sciences in Navrongo, Mr. Lambon, said, it is only an NDC government under John Mahama that can ameliorate the plight of Ghanaians and thus appealed to Ghanaians to vote massively for the NDC to assuage their predicaments.

“Getting the NDC to win the 2024 general elections is a communal labour that we must all get involved in to ensure that we achieve our destiny. We are destined to be prosperous but under this NPP government, and if we allow them to continue with this kind of rule, what is going to happen is we will complete schools and continue to sit at home without a future”.

“All TEIN members will have to get involved in the community work now and ensure that we bring John Mahama back to power. He is the only one that understands the need of Ghanaians, the vulnerable and poor people from the villages. He is the only one who understands that opportunities should be given to everybody to raise to his/her potential, and we must all work hard to ensure victory for the NDC in 2024”.

Mrs. Fawzia Yakubu, impressed on TEIN members to campaign massively both in school and at the community level to ensure victory for the NDC.

She encouraged female TEIN members not to be perturbed by being victimized in political pursuits but actively participate in political activities that will yield the needed development for their people and Ghana at large.

“No matter how your education is, you will need the backing of a political party to get these juicy jobs, help your kids and even our parents at home”.

The Upper East Regional Communications officer of the party, Jonathan Abdullah, urged TEIN members to take advantage of social media platforms to intensify their campaign for the victory of the party.

He stated that, leveraging on social media platforms as powerful tools for political campaigns will help disabuse the NPP’s propaganda on the management of the economy and propagate the NDC’s alternative solutions to bringing relief to Ghanaians.

Source: citifmonline