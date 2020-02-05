2 hours ago

Levante president Quico Catalán has given a positive account of striker, Raphael Dwamena, saying the Ghanaian will "fight until the end" in his predicament.

Dwamena suffered an unknown heart problem last year while playing on loan at Spanish club Zaragaoza, a situation that has stopped him from playing.

The 24-year-old has since been ruled out of action indefinitely for the Spanish second tier side following the unspecified heart problem discovered while he was undergoing regular health tests.

But Levante, who own the player, have been monitoring the health progress of the former Red Bull Academy star.

He returned to the operating room two weeks ago and the Catalan club believes things look hopeful.

"They have put a defibrillator and that implies an adaptation process,"Quico Catalán said.

"There are professional soccer players who have that device. From there, with prudence, we must see the evolution and that doctors are saying.

"He is going to fight until the end to be able to be an active footballer again. Now we have to wait. Easy is not the situation."