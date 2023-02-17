1 hour ago

A level 200 student of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has reportedly died after falling from the 4th floor of his hostel, on Friday, February 17, 2023.

According to a media outlet of the university, Voice of KNUST, the student fell as he was trying to jump from his balcony to another.

In a tweet shared on the same day, the Voice of KNUST added that the student was studying Industrial Art.

“A level 200 male Industrial Art student of KNUST has been confirmed dead after falling from the fourth floor of Ultimate hostel, former [Evandy - Bomso]

“The sad incident happened when he made an attempt to move from a balcony to the next ????????,” parts of the tweet read.

The tweet also had a video of the lifeless body of the victim surrounded by some students who were in shock.

See how these balconies are 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/pZKOLwZODf

— :/ (@op_arre) February 17, 2023

https://twitter.com/i/status/1626615525093638145