The Member of Parliament for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, says LGBTQ+ cannot be stopped completely in Ghana but can be checked to prevent the indoctrination of innocent children.

He cited books, cartoons, and films where children are subtly indoctrinated by pro-LGBTQ+ messages, a situation he described as worrying.

Speaking on the Big Issue on Citi TV hosted by Selorm Adonoo, the MP cautioned that attempts by persons seeking to promote LGBTQ+ and prevent the bill from being passed will be met with fierce opposition.

Dafeamekpor vehemently rejected claims that homosexuals have the right to feel a certain way as opposed to the “normal” way.

“In respect of LGBTQ+, we can’t stop it, but we have to check it, the checking comes in when they do it in their homes, that’s their palaver, but don’t pour onto the streets and seek to indoctrinate innocent children. There are many media including books, cartoons, and films saying that there’s nothing wrong with this conduct. The attempt is that they want to equate this matter to a fundamental human rights, which is not. This is a lifestyle choice. When you are born with it, it becomes a medical condition, that is subject to treatment.

“But some persons are going out of their way to change gender and say that they must have the right to be permitted to feel male or female. They are not ending it there, they want to have a right to determine these things for our children. Our children don’t even have voting decisions until they are 18 years. You want to go to schools to teach kids that when they feel a certain way it’s okay. We are inventing the order of nature, and no law on earth permits that,” he explained.

He observed that HIV rates are higher among homosexuals than heterosexuals, and he expressed concern that the numbers will increase if people who engage in homosexuality are not prevented from doing so.

“People are saying that by these lifestyle choices, we should accept cross-dressing, there will be a cultural disorder if it’s allowed. It’s a big fallacy for someone to say the practice doesn’t hurt anyone. Statistics show that HIV is higher among homosexuals than heterosexuals. How will you feel if children are indoctrinated and there’s no check? We must resist the promotion, it’s the promotion that this bill is seeking to prevent. What the locust has eaten is fine, but we shall protect what is left. It’s our duty as MPs and sponsors of the bill to protect what is left. Tomorrow we won’t have any society if we allow the locust to continue to eat,” the lawmaker mentioned asserted.

