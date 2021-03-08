1 hour ago

Ghana’s former President, John Agyekum Kufuor has outrightly condemned the practice of Lesbians, Gay, Bi-Sexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex (LGBTQI) describing it as an abomination to humanity and blasphemous.

The former president affectionately called the “Gentle Giant,” was speaking in an exclusive interview with Atinka News’ Afia Kwarteng Asamani.

Describing himself as highly conservative, the former President questioned why a man would decide to sleep with his fellow man when God has wonderfully and fearfully created a woman for that purpose.

J. A Kufuor also attributed the surge in the practice of LGBTQI+ to lack of parental care, and urged parents, especially mothers to consider their motherly role as divine and pay more attention to the upbringing of their children.

The former president noted that gradually most mothers are abandoning their feminine duty of morally raising children in a godly manner at the expense of economic wealth, and this, as he put it, has led to the children growing up with negative influence from peers and indulging in social vices.

He challenged parents especially mothers to pay much attention to the care of their wards so they don’t end up practicing abominable acts such as LGBTQI+.

Currently, there’s an uproar over calls for the protection of the fundamental human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community in Ghana.

Such calls have compelled the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to publicly kick against the act, assuring that legalisation of same-sex marriage will never happen under his presidency