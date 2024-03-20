1 hour ago

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has reacted to the letter written to Parliament by the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante.

In his view, the Presidency cannot instruct Parliament on how to do its work.

“You cannot instruct Parliament on how to function. Nana Bediatuo on his own has no right and mandate because everyone knows he was writing on behalf of the President but it doesn’t sit well at all” he said.

Mr. Anyidoho made this known on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday following a letter from the Presidency directing Parliament not to transmit the Bill on Human Sexual Rights and Family Values popularly known as Anti-LGBTQ Bill to President Akufo-Addo for assent.

The letter addressed to the Clerk of Parliament urged Parliament to halt the transmission of the Bill for presidential assent.

The basis for this request stemmed from ongoing legal challenge about the Bill at the Supreme Court, as well as advice from the Attorney General to withhold any decision until these legal matters are resolved.

But the former deputy scribe of the NDC expressing worry over the urgency displayed in sending the letter, said it gives the impression of undue influence or instruction to Parliament.

He stressed the importance of allowing Parliament the space to carry out its procedures independently, without preemptive directives.

“The challenge for them now is that they have rushed to write a letter; it is looking as though Asante has been instructed to instruct parliament. I also believe there is fuse about it because the presidency rushed things instead of allowing parliament to do its work” he said.

Mr. Anyidoho underscored the principle of separation of powers, suggesting that any correspondence from the Executive Secretary to Parliament should primarily serve to inform rather than direct legislative actions.