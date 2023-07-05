2 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has called on women who are coerced by their husbands into engaging in oral and anal sex to report the incidents to the police for assistance.

During her speech on the promotion of proper sexual human rights and the Ghanaian family values bill, the lawmaker emphasized that anal sex is illegal regardless of the gender involved.

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful expressed concern that some wives have faced threats of divorce from their husbands for refusing to participate in such sexual acts. She highlighted the importance of the proposed bill in addressing these issues.

“For the avoidance of doubt and the information of all Ghanaians, oral sex, anal sex regardless of whether it is between woman and man, man and man or woman and woman is illegal under our law and so if there is anybody who is practising oral sex or anal sex please note that what you are doing is against the existing law of this country.

“And so I will urge any woman or young girl being subjected to any such practice under the guise of heterosexual sex to know that what they are being asked to do is against and law and must seek help from the Police. Anal sex is unnatural carnal knowledge, use of sex toys is unnatural carnal knowledge.”

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Akatsi South, Bernard Ahiafor, has stated that passing the bill on the promotion of proper sexual human rights and Ghanaian Family Values will not violate any international treaty.

The Constitutional Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament, in its report on the bill, highlighted concerns regarding potential breaches of international treaties such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Covenant on Civic and Political Rights, and the Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, among others.

However, during the parliamentary debate on the bill, Bernard Ahiafor, the Ranking Member on the Constitutional Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Committee, refuted these claims.

“The bill under reference if passed into law will not violate article 108 of the 1992 constitution of Ghana,” Mr Ahiafor said, adding if this bill is passed into law there is no provision in any international treaty or convention that will be violated.”

Source: citifmonline