3 hours ago

The News Editor of Kasapa FM and Agoo TV, subsidiaries of media conglomerate EiB Network, Akwasi Nsiah has called on the Ministry of Education (MoE) and various stakeholders of the educational sector to as a matter of urgency, pay close attention to foreign schools operating in the country.

According to him, there are several foreign private school owners whose countries have legalized LGBTQI+, hence may influence them into inculcating the practice in their curriculum.

“Some Americans have established private schools here in Ghana yet they have legalized same-sex marriage. Some Germans also have private schools here, yet they also support LGBTQI+. The same as France, they have also established private schools in the country”.

Speaking on “Ghana Kasa” morning show on Kasapa FM, he said undoubtedly, some of these foreign established private schools do not go by Ghana’s educational curriculum.

He’s therefore appealing to the Ghana Education Service (GES), to monitor closely especially foreign schools whose countries have legalized the practice of LGBTQI+ as it may be a bigger threat to its students.

The United States embassy in Accra, Ghana hoisted a pride flag to show solidarity and support for LGBTQI+ community in Ghana who came under various attacks a few months ago.

Meanwhile, an anti-LGBTQ+ Bill is currently before parliament for approval or disapproval.