8 hours ago

Astute private legal practitioner and Senior Lecturer at the Ghana School of Law, Moses Foh-Amoaning has dared the Lead Counsel for President Nana Akufo-Addo during the 2020 Presidential petition, Lawyer Akoto Ampaw and his cohorts who are against the anti-gay bill to proceed to the Supreme Court.

Lawyer Akoto Ampaw, Prof. Raymond Atuguba; the Dean of the University of Ghana (Legon) School of Law, politician Charles Wereko-Brobbey together with other scholars and Civil Society Organizations have opposed the bill stating that it violates fundamental human rights enshrined in the 1992 constitution.

To them, the bill, when passed into law, will infract the freedoms and rights of the LGBTQ+ community who seeks legalization and acceptance of their sexual preferences so as to freely engage in what many Ghanaians have termed as ''abominable and despicable acts''.

But Lawyer Foh-Amoaning insists the bill doesn't violate human rights.

Making his submissions on Peace FM's late night political show ''The Platform'', Lawyer Foh-Amoaning elucidated that the provisions in the bill were sourced from the constitution, hence ensuring no breach of fundamental human rights.

''There is nothing in the constitution that confers any sexual orientation rights on Ghanaians. It is not there; our constitution doesn't indicate that. On the contrarty, our constitution say that, in Ghana, our customary law which is our values; it must be taught throughout all our education system, both formal and informal and it should be part of our national policy'', he told host Nana Yaw Kesseh.

He further argued that the National House of Chiefs, according to Article 272, has declared the customary law position on the matter by rejecting homosexuality in Ghana.

He also disclosed that an international court on human rights has also described homosexuality as having nothing to do with rights and, as a result, no sovereign nation frowning on homosexual acts can be forced to accept it.

He stated that about forty-seven (47) Judges unanimously ruled that ''same-sex marriages are not part of international human rights law. That is the decision of the European Court of Human Rights and that is highest court in terms of human rights in the whole of Europe and in fact, it is the best in the world''.

He also revealed that some superpowers are inducing the proponents of the LGBTQ+ with money to push homosexuality on children in Ghana.

He emphasized that they want to infuse homosexual practices into the academic curriculum to reorient school children into thinking that LGBTQ+ is a societal norm but he (Foh-Amoaning) and all concerned Ghanaians will vehemently fight against the imposition of homosexuality on the nation.

He dared the opposers of the bill to ''go to the Supreme Court. We are ready! They should have been in the Supreme Court long ago. So, they should stop talking about sexual orientation being human right. They should show us where the constitution confers human rights on sexual orientation. It is nowhere in this constition''.

''If they want the law to confer those rights, they probably have to go and seek an interpretation from the Supreme Court that Article 17 which states the 'don't discriminate' positions, it includes sexual orientation, gender means LGBT matters. We are waiting for them!'', he further stressed.