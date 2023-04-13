3 hours ago

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, Dormaahene has expressed his outright rejection of same-sex relations and has called on government and all politicians to do same.

He stressed in a viral video of him addressing a social gathering that he will defy the non-political involvement of chiefs to campaign against any politician who speaks in support of the LGBTQ+ movement.

In his address, he used American Vice President Kamala Harris’ marriage as a good reason Ghanaians reject same-sex relationships.

He said it was instructive that the US VP arrived in Ghana last month for her three-day visit with her husband who happens to be a man even though she believes same-sex marriages are issues of human rights.

“She, herself, when she was coming to Ghana, did she not bring her husband? Why didn’t she bring a woman she is married to but rather a husband? Isn’t it because she knows what is right?

“There are lots of beautiful girls in Ghana, who will marry them? There are now men who marry and don’t have afairs with their wives, they have gay partners … We want to make it clear to the West that the laws in place by Uganda and other governments, we are fully in support,” he said to applause.

Responding to a question at Jubilee House, in Accra, on Monday, March 27, Kamala Harris said that for her, the LGBTQ+ issue was one that bordered on human rights.

She added that every person has the right to live as s/he wants.

“Let me be clear about where we stand. First of all, for the American press who are here, you know that a great deal of work in my career has been to address human rights issues, equality issues across the board including those related to the LGBT community.

“And I feel very strongly about the importance of supporting the freedom and supporting and fighting for equality among all people and that all people be treated equally.

“I will also say that this is an issue that we consider and I consider to be a human rights issue and that will not change,” she stressed.

President Akufo-Addo also had a bite at the subject during their joint press conference at the presidency. He spoke to the current anti-LGBTQ law before parliament and assured that government had through the Attorney General made significant input into the legislation.

He said that the anti-LGBT bill, which was championed by “only a hand full of MPs”, is currently being considered by Parliament.

Akufo-Addo added that even if the bill is passed, it will still have to be ratified by him.

The two leaders made these remarks while addressing the press after having bilateral talks at the Jubilee House as part of Kamala Harris's 3-day visit to Ghana.

Source: Ghanaweb