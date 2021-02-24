3 hours ago

Pastors, Imams, others will soon hit the streets if government does not close down LGBTQ offices in the country.

LGBTQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer) community has opened an office at Tesano, a suburb in Accra. According to reports, these offices are to promote their rights in Ghana.

This has sparked public outrage with a massive demand for President Akufo-Addo to ensure the offices are closed down especially because it contradicts the country’s laws regarding unnatural carnal knowledge.

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, the Spokesperson for the National Chief Imam has added his voice to the numerous calls for government to act.

Speaking in a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo', Sheikh Aremeyaw said: "government must act now to close down all the offices; immediately otherwise, bishops, pastors, Imams, Sheikhs will come together to protest against this".

He has also called for a review of the laws “to cover all other elements of the sexual orientations" since it keeps expanding.

What is your position - akufo-addo asked

Meanwhile, Sheikh Aremeyaw has asked President Akufo-Addo to come out with a clear position on the issue of LGBTQ.