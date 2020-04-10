1 hour ago

The health authorities in Liberia have announced that Justice Minister Frank Musa Dean has tested positive for Covid-19 and was receiving treatment in a hospital outside the capital, Monrovia.

Mr Dean is quoted in the independent FrontPage Africa newspaper as saying late Sunday night he had been informed by Dr Musoko Fallah, head of the National Public Health Institute (NPHIL), that his Covid-19 test results came back positive

“I am hopeful," Mr Dean is quoted as saying by the FrontPage Africa newspaper.

"The doctors at the 14 Military Hospital are very professional and doing their best. Remember, the virus is posing a challenge to even developed countries with far more sophisticated health systems.

“At the moment no-one knows everything about the virus. We must continue to observe the health protocols, especially as it relates to social distancing.”

Mr Dean tested positive two days after the virus had reportedly killed a government official who had attended meetings with the justice minister.