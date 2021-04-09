52 minutes ago

Liberty Professionals have now adopted the WAFA Stadium in Soagakope as their home grounds for the remainder of the Ghana Premier League season.

The club had their license to use the Cark Reindorf Park in Dansoman revoked by the Club Licensing Board following the poor nature of the pitch and other unsatisfactory conditions.

They cited "infrastructural challenges" as among the factors that led them to revoke the license of the club hence they will now co-share the venue with West African Football Academy(WAFA).

WAFA is the only club that attained full license to operate after meeting all the five thematic areas used by the Club Licensing Board in February.

The thematic areas clubs in the Ghana Premier League must meet include Infrastructure, Sporting, Administrative & Personnel, Finance and Legal.

Relegation threatened Liberty Professionals who lie 17th on the league log with 15 points after 18 matches will host Elmina Sharks on Saturday at their newly adopted home grounds in Sogakope.