Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals continued their unbeaten run in preseason with a 1-0 win over Division one side Vision FC on Wednesday.

Attacker Emmanuel Armah scored the only goal of the game late into injury time after coming on as a second half substitute.

The Scientific soccer Lads went into the game on the back of two successive 1-1 draws against Okyeman Planners and Wa All Stars.

But just when everyone at the Nii Amoah Okramansah Park thought another drawn game was on the card, Armah popped with with a good left footed strike to give Liberty Professionals the win.

In a related news, highly rated right back Michael Ampadu returned to action for Liberty professionals after a two-week absense due to an ankle injury.

The Ghanaian youth international who only resumed full training on Monday, played the full throttle of the game.

Liberty Professionals will next play Accra rivals Great Olympics in another preseason game as they get ready for the Stat of the Ghana premier league campaign.

The Dansoman based side will ply Wa All Stars on match day one of the 2019-20 season at the Carl Reindorf Park.