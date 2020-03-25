1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer(CEO) of Ghana Premier League side Liberty Professionals, Miss Linda Ansong has set her sight on getting a position at CAF or FIFA.

According to the young football administrator, she has set a target for herself to take up a top role on the continent's football governing body or at the World level in some some years to come.

Miss Ansong remains the only female CEO in the Ghana Premier League, a male dominated venture which leaves lots of pressure on her.

“You know this position is male dominated but I am used to it because I have worked with men in my previous work experiences,” She told GTV Sports+ in an interview.

“It is not easy but we are doing our best, is very challenging but with the help of my Dad I have been able to seal through.

“I am targeting the top, hopefully CAF President or any top position at CAF or probably FIFA, and that’s going to take hard work", she added.

Former Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi remains the only Ghanaian to have grabbed a top role at CAF after serving as CAF vice President and also making his way onto the FIFA Executive council.