Liberty Professionals have been relegated after the last game of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season despite drawing 0-0 with King Faisal at the Sogakope Park.

With the one point, the Scientific Soccer Lads amassed 40 points but that could not guarantee them safety.

After 22 years of playing in the Ghana Premier League, Liberty Professionals have been shown the exit after a run of poor performances through the 34 match days in the Ghana Premier League.

Liberty Professionals what was before them in their game against King Faisal but the away side had the better chances in the early exchanges as Kwame Peprah missed a gilt edged chance after being set up by Zubairu Ibrahim.

Just before that Kwame Peprah headed wide after a good cross from the right flank while Kwaku Kakari had a glorious chance to score for Liberty but Danlad Ibrahim made himself big and thwarted the efforts.

Liberty Professionals joined Ebusua Dwarfs and Inter Allies are the demoted clubs for the 2020/21 season.

The club was formed in 1996 when two businessmen, Sly Tetteh and Felix Ansong, decided to invest in local football in Ghana.

The pair formed the Liberty Professionals Football Club. Having started as a Division 2 side, the club quickly progressed to the Ghanaian top flight in 1999.

Liberty Professionals gained the moniker the 'Scientific soccer lads' due to their impressive and exciting brand of football.

The Dansoman based club had been a conveyor belt of talents for the Black Stars with players from the 2006 Black Stars squad that qualified for Ghana's first ever World Cup coming from there.

Michael Essien, Sulley Muntari, Asamoah Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah,Derek Boateng, Emmanuel Addoquaye Pappoe and John Paintsil all played for Liberty Professionals and were part of the Ghana squad that played at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.