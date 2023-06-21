9 minutes ago

Renowned Ghanaian club Liberty Professionals have decided to sell its slot in the Acess Bank Division One League Zone Three to the Minister for Railway and Member of Parliament for Hohoe Hon. Peter Amewu.

The Dansoman-based club has now decided to change its business operating model by reverting to an academy and has therefore decided to sell its slot in the second-tier league.

New owners of the slot will therefore move the club from Dansoma to Hoehoe were a new 7,000.00 seater stadium is currently under construction.

Liberty Professionals was founded in 1996 by Accra-based businessmen Felix Ansong and the late Alhaji Ibrahim Sly Tetteh.

The club was one of the earliest in Ghana to adopt a professional approach to the management of a football club as they gained promotion to the Ghana Premier League in 1998 – within their second season of existence.

In July 2021, the club was relegated to the Division One League at the end of the 2021/22 season after 22 years in the Ghana Premier League since gaining promotion in 1998.

Liberty Professionals are located at Dansoman - a suburban town in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, located in the Ablekuma West Municipal Assembly.

They play their home matches at the Carl Reindorf Park located at the Dansoman Keep Fit Club.

The Scientific Soccer lads came very close to staging a swift return to the Premier League but were hard done by a home loss to Golden Kicks FC in the penultimate match two seasons ago.

That infamous home defeat affected their chances of progressing as Kotoku Royals pounced on for the sole ticket in Zone Three.

They have produced a lot of players for various national teams and had the core of the Black Stars at some point all being past Liberty Professionals players.

Some of their former players include - Michael Essien, Asamoah Gyan, Forster Bastious, Felix Aboagye, Peter Ofori Quaye, Derek Boateng, John Painstil, Ibrahim Attiku, Michael Helegbe, David Kabu, Bawa Mumuni, Wahid Mohammed, Patrick Antwi, Kwadwo Asamoah, Sulley Muntari, Emmanuel Allan, Yaw Antwi, Mustapha Essuman, Ablade Morgan, Stanley Afedzie, Alfred Nii Larbi, Sam Ayew Yeboah and Simon Zibo.