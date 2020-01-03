1 hour ago

Dansoman based Liberty Professionals are sweating on the fitness of star man Issaka Emmanuel ahead of their trip to Berekum Chelsea on Sunday.

The young attacker picked up knock in the Scientific Soccer Lads' 2-2 draw with Legon Cities FC on the opening day of the 2019-20 Ghana Premier League.

Issaka couldn't play the full throttle of the game and had to be subbed in 70tb minute by coach David Ocloo.

He was replaced by Abass Nuhu with Liberty Professionals chasing for an equalizer.

Issaka has since returned to training all though he is yet to train with the rest of his team mates as of Thursday.

With just one more session left before the Dansoman based side embark on their journey to Berekum, it is looking increasingly unlikely Issaka will make the trip.

If the winger fails to recover on time to make the trip, David Ocloo will have to depend on Academy graduate Abraham Wayo or the more experienced Tamimu Muntari to occupy the right wing position.