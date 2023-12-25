2 hours ago

Techiman Heroes recorded a 2-0 victory over Wa Suntaa to go top of the league table in Zone 1A of the Access Bank Division One League. Cosmos Marfo scored the opener for Techiman Heroes in the 47th minute before Ebenezer Agyapong wrapped up the victory in the 63rd minute. Bioh Samuel of Techiman Heroes was named as player of the match following his brilliant output in the game.

Still in the Zone, Wa Power played out a goalless draw with Tamale City at the Malick Jabir Park in Zone 1A. Wa Power are 3rd in the league table with 2 points separating them from Tamale City who are currently occupying the 2nd place. Both sides played so well but couldn’t find the back of the net as the game ended goalless. Mariwan Asolo of Tamale City was sent off in stoppage time after a receiving a second yellow card for dissent. Iddrisu Nafiu of Wa Power was adjudged the player of the match.

Elsewhere, Liberty Youth shared the spoils with Eleven Wonders at the Ohene Ameyaw Park to stay top of the league table in Zone 1B. Leaders Liberty Youth who have lost just once in the league were superb against Eleven Wonders but couldn’t carry the day as they wasted three decent chances in the game. Abdul Samed Yakubu of Liberty Youth was named as player of the match.

Here are the results in Zone One: