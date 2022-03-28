1 hour ago

Winneba, March 29, 2022 – The Ghana Library Authority (GhLA) has partnered Absa Bank Ghana to equip Ghanaian youth with key skills to get them ready for the job market.

The partnership aligns with an agenda by the two organisations to train the youth with relevant skills to make them ready for the world of work in the immediate future. The collaboration also aligns with Goals 4 and 8 of the Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs).

The two institutions recently organised a workshop on the topic, ‘GhLA/Absa ReadytoWork Enrollment Workshop’ for the youth in Winneba in the Central Region of Ghana.

The workshop, which took place at the Effutu Municipal Library, also forms part of efforts by the Authority to connect the youth to relevant learning opportunities that ignite their entrepreneurial spirit and make them relevant contributors to Ghana’s socio-economic growth.

It also falls under the broader strategy of GhLA under its Youth Engagement Centre project, which is supported by UNICEF.

Head of Citizenship at Absa Bank Ghana, Priscilla Yeboah led participants through four course models on the bank’s ReadytoWork educational platform, including Work, People, Money and Entrepreneurial Skills.

In an interactive session with participants, she said:

“After completing each module, you would need to take a short quiz and get your certificate. The certificates you will get after each module is recognized and accredited under the South African Educational System. To make things easier, we have also introduced the ReadytoWork App which is available on Google Play Store, Apple Store and App Gallery on Huawei. This app creates job matching support and allows for networking with other community members on the platform.”

Head of Corporate Affairs at the Ghana Library Authority, Angela Osei Gyan entreated participants to patronize the public libraries in their communities and benefit from the many opportunities provided by GhLA. “Gone are the days when libraries were only meant for reading, “she said. “Today’s public library system gives you the opportunity to hone your skills and build capacity to achieve your goals.”

She entreated the participants to show commitment to the training, adding that successful students on the educational portal – ReadytoWork – can also benefit from other opportunities on Udemy and Coursera.

To benefit from ReadytoWork enrollment, you must be between the eligible age of 16 to 35.

Apply via www.library.gov.gh/readytowork.