As part of the requirements for Club Licensing, the Technical Directorate of the Ghana football Association will roll out refresher course for CAF licence B holders at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence (GSCE) in Prampram from October 27-31, 2021.

These Refresher Courses are in line with the new CAF Coaching Convention which makes provision for refresher coaching courses for all licenses every two (2) years after obtaining the licenses without which the licence expires.

Director of Coaching Education, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah will lead the training with assistance and directives from Technical Director Bernhard Lippert and other CAF/FIFA Coaching Instructors.

Coaches are hereby informed that the training fee for the License B Refresher Course is Two Thousand Five Hundred (GHC2,500) which includes feeding for the five days, accommodation, T-shirts and other learning materials that will be provided during the course.

Coaches are to take the refresher courses seriously as it will be the main Club Licensing criteria for the 2021/22 season since most of the licences were acquired over two years ago.

Kindly find below list of participants for the License B Coaching Refresher Course:

