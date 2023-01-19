20 minutes ago

The Obuasi Secondary Technical will host the sixth batch of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) License D Coaching Course for the Ashanti Region beginning from Monday, January 23, 2023.

All applicants who applied through the Ashanti Regional Football Association (ARFA) for this batch are to report to the Obuasi Secondary Technical on Monday, January 23, 2023, for the course.

The seventh batch for the course will begin on February 1, 2023. Topics include growth and development of young footballers, methods of coaching, and cardio vascular resuscitation/administration of first aid.

Participants will also be taking through a series of practical sessions.

The sessions will be led by Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Director of Coach Education at the GFA, with some National Coaching Instructors and administrative assistance by Maxwell Caesar Kemeh.

Some slots are still available on the course. Interested participants are to contact either the Ashanti Regional Football Association or the Technical Directorate of the Ghana Football Association.

It is the Club Licensing Policy of the GFA that all clubs in Ghana must be coached by a licensed football coach.

Below is the full list of registered participants for the course:

S/N NAME OF PARTICIPANT 1. ROBERT JUNIOR BOATENG 2. RICHARD GEM ABROCQUAH 3. NEWTON APPIAH KUBI 4. FRANK OWUSU 5. ELVIS OSMAN 6. CHRIS WILSON 7. COLLINS KOFI ASAMOAH 8. JOSEPH KWASI ADDAE 9. JOHNSON ADDO 10. ALBERT KWADJE KOFI 11. JAMES ASASE 12. RAPHAEL KOJO BANI 13. AUGUSTINE SEFA 14. FUSEINI ILLIASU 15. AMOS MENSAH 16. EWA IBRAHIM 17. KELVIN KWASHIE SEWORNU 18. OKYERE BERNARD 19. MOHAMMED YUSSIF 20. SAHEED DEJI 21. SOLOMON ASIEDU BOAFO 22. EMMANUEL TETTEH 23. MOSES OTOO 24. GIDEON AIDOO 25. LAWRENCE TETTEH 26. GEORGE KWARTENG 27. KWAKU SEIDU 28. WILLIAMS OSEI KWAME 29. ATTAM KOBBY SOLOMON WILSON 30. BIO DANIEL 31. GEORGE BAMFO 32. ABDUL MAJID SAED TANKO 33. PRINCE OSEI AGYEMANG 34. EBENEZER ARTHUR 35. HENRY WIAFE