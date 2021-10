3 hours ago

Trainees for the Ghana Football Association (GFA) License D Coaching course from the Upper East Region will commence their training at the Evergreen School near Mobil Astro Turf at Bolgatanga, on Monday, October 18, 2021 with 37 participants.

Applicants who applied through the Upper East Regional Football Association (UERFA) are to take note and report to the Evergreen School GFA on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Enclosed is a list of all 37 participants scheduled for the training:

LIST TO BE PUBLISHED