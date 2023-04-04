54 minutes ago

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has warned its opposition counterpart, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to be honest in its assessments of Ghana’s economic situation.

The NPP is of the view that notwithstanding its excellent handling of the Ghanaian economy, the NDC has grown accustomed to concealing the government’s economic gains using dishonest tactics, a practice it wants the NDC to put an end to.

The NPP National Chairman, Stephen Ntim in an address on Tuesday said, the NDC’s hunger for power cannot be satisfied by lies.

“The NDC must desist from the habit and strategy of deceit in its quest for power. Such methods are often short-term but have long-term ramifications for democracy, public confidence, and, not least, the global perception and embrace of our dear country, Ghana”, he said.

The NPP adds that the NDC’s ploy will not persuade the government to abandon its efforts to better its economic record.

“Let me end by passing this piece of advice through you to the NDC. As a political party, the NDC has a sacred responsibility, to be honest, and upfront with Ghanaians in all things”, he further added.

Stephen Ntim thus urged party members to assist in spreading the NPP’s goodwill.

“I call on the rank and file of the NPP to arise and mobilise behind our government to defeat the onslaught of the NDC propaganda. This means that all of us in the NPP, from polling stations upward, must become canvassers and communicators to help disabuse the minds of our fellow Ghanaians from the misinformation that the NDC is feeding the nation.”

Despite undertaking the historic Debt Exchange Programme and seeking a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the NPP has hailed the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia administration for diligently managing Ghana’s economy.

Stephen Ntim, echoed claims that the current crippling economic crisis is due to the impact of Covid-19 and the effects of the Russia-Ukraine War and not the incompetence of the economic management team as propagated by the opposition National Democratic Congress.

“The plain truth is that this government has managed the economy diligently and well. The hardships we are experiencing in Ghana are being experienced everywhere because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine War. Workers in some of the world’s biggest economies are demanding salary increases due to historic global inflation.”

Source: citifmonline