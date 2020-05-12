23 minutes ago

Renowned Private Legal Practioner, Mr. Yoni Kulendi, has said he does not support the death penalty under the Criminal and other Offences Act on the basis that legal processes are prone to error.

He was of the view that persons found guilty of committing a crime should be sentenced to life imprisonment rather than the death penalty because life is sacred and human life should not be terminated by anybody.

Mr. Yoni Kulendi made the comment before the Appointments Committee of Parliament today (Tuesday) during his Vetting as a nominee by the President to the Supreme Court. It was in response to a question by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu on his opinion about the death penalty.

In response to a question by Sampson Ahi, MP for Bodi on Legal education in the country, Mr. Yoni Kulendi said there is the need for reform in legal education in the country.

He, therefore, suggested the conduct of a comprehensive study to determine the type of reform needed in legal education in the country.

Answering another question by Sampson Ahi on what he will do in a situation where a case involving the President, Nana Akufo-Addo comes before the Supreme Court if his (Kulendi's) nomination is approved by Parliament since he worked with him in his Chambers as a lawyer from 1995 to 2002, Mr. Yoni Kulendi said he will abide by the oath of a Judge which requires Judges to be fair, just, equitable and reasonable in their judgment.

Answering a question by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu on the upper limit of Judges who should be appointed to the Supreme Court, Mr Yoni Kulendi said there should be no specific limit to the number of Judges to be appointed to the Supreme so that as and when necessary Judges could be appointe