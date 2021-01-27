3 hours ago

The Oti Regional Police Command has reacted to an allegation of fuel siphoning from an accident vehicle made against the Police at Likpe Bakwa by an Assembly member.

A statement dated January 26, 2021, signed and issued by the Oti Regional Police Public Affairs Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mr John Nchor said, the Assembly member, Godfred Coffie, took the video [VIDEO ATTACHED BELOW] of the Police action and circulated it on social media to "malign the entire Police Service."

According to the police, "fuel was leaking from a hole on the tank of the accident truck, ostensibly punched by unscrupulous persons."

"Knowing that the leakage posed danger to the inhabitants living around the accident scene, Police took the necessary precautions to drain the fuel from the tank to prevent any adverse situation."

"This was not done under the cover of darkness nor in seclusion, but in broad day light in the open with some inhabitants looking on."

The police said Mr Godfred Coffie, the Assemblyman whose mother was being buried that day, appeared at the scene in the company of other mourners and took offence that Police did not inform him before draining the fuel. Thus, took a video of the Police action, taking to social media to malign the entire Police Service.

It said the Regional Police Command has since invited Mr Godfred Coffie to explain why he took "that sinister action, having worked well with the Police in the past."

